$8.66 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.87 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $69.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.04 million to $113.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $162.75 million, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $207.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.67. 108,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

