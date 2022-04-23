$841.21 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to report $841.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $812.00 million and the highest is $859.40 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $777.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $18.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,244. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.63.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

