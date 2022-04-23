$90.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) to report $90.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.45 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $377.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $953.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.18. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

