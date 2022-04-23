AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 164051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $752.56 million for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. Research analysts predict that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

