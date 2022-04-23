AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,014.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,938,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

