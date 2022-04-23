ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,855. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

