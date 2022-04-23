Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $7,256,728 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,544. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.23. The firm has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

