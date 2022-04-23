Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Up 14.3%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 109,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 115,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

