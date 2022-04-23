Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 27,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group alerts:

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.