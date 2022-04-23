Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADMP stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

