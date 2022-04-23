Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

ADX stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

