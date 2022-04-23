Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

ADBE traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.67. 3,197,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.81. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

