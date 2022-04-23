ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Down 2%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of £19.74 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.95.

Get ADVFN alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. ADVFN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.