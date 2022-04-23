AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AER traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 774,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,287. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

