Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.