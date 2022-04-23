Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.70. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $121.15 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

