AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AGFS opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $100.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.90.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
