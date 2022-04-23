AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $100.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 787,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

