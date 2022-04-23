Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

