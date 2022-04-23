Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $965.10 million. Albemarle reported sales of $829.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.64. 875,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 61.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Albemarle by 11.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

