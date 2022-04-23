Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $116.20 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.82 billion and $116.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00185643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00390799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,103,404,552 coins and its circulating supply is 6,712,758,609 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

