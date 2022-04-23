Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUFGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ANCUF stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

