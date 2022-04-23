Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.46

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.46 and last traded at $141.13, with a volume of 1276006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Allstate by 122.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

