Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PINE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.