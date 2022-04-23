Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 46.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $51,750,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Alteryx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

