Wall Street brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,469,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,869. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.