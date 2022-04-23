Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,469,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.