ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $55.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.40. 271,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $584.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.75. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

