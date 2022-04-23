Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,095.14.

AMZN stock opened at $2,887.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,089.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,244.46. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 2,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $146,763,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

