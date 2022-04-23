American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Critical Review

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get American Rebel alerts:

This table compares American Rebel and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries 16.56% 40.62% 11.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Rebel and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong World Industries 2 0 7 0 2.56

Armstrong World Industries has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than American Rebel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Armstrong World Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $1.11 billion 3.97 $183.20 million $3.82 24.21

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls, facades, and partitions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.