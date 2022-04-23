Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
ATLO stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $26.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s payout ratio is 39.85%.
About Ames National (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
