AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $5.08 on Monday, reaching $127.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

