Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $17,800.56 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $17,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,832,736.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $7.83 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

