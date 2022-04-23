Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will report $24.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $141.33 million, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after purchasing an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after buying an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. 465,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

