Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,364. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

