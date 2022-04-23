Analysts Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) to report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 854,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,064. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

