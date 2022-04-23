Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.36. 3,029,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,706. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

