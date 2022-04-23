Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,790,000 after buying an additional 87,417 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 79,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 856,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 145,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,031. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. Gentherm has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.