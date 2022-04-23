Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. 478,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 111,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 141,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

