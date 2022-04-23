Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) to announce $669.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.78 million and the highest is $689.60 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lazard by 52.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Lazard by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 910,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. Lazard has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

