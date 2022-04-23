Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price at $55.44

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,745. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

