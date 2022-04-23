Analysts Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) PT at GBX 350.60

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.60 ($4.56).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 355 ($4.62) to GBX 335 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.07) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.81) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($710,382.51).

LON KGF traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 256 ($3.33). 8,588,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,144. The company has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 314.03. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.07).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

