Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target at $336.33

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 329 ($4.28) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

LGGNY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 46,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8223 per share. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

