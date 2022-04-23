Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($81.18) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.06 ($71.03).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

