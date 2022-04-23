Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.93 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $12.07 or 0.00030265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $224.93 million and $209,562.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.37 or 0.07407069 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.06 or 0.99956769 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

