APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

