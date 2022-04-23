ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits One Day Volume of $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.44 or 0.07404897 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.76 or 0.99811259 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.