Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.29 million and the lowest is $53.48 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AINV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 248,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

