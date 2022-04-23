Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will post $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Arch Capital Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 68,004 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

