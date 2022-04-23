Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

ARBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

ARBK stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

