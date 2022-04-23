Arianee (ARIA20) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and $10,876.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.07452875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,618.21 or 1.00086128 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

